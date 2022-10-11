Full-Time Workers Will Receive $1,000 and Part-Time Workers Will Receive $400 in One-Time Payments. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding that will be used to provide bonus payments to the staff of child care providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to the state’s youngest infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO