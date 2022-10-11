Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation
In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
Journal Inquirer
Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law
The staff of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office has been ordered to attend mandatory training sessions on the state’s Freedom of Information Act, after they failed to release emails, text messages and other records related to the coronavirus pandemic for more than two years. Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated...
Bob Stefanowski cuts back on Saudi Arabia business deal due to race for governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is opening up about his business deals in Saudi Arabia, claiming that a nondisclosure agreement previously banned him from doing so. The Republican dodged questions about the business connections during a recent debate, stating that he was not “going to comment on a late-night blog from […]
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
Journal Inquirer
Absentee balloting is a risk; and will Title IX be erased?
Election officials throughout Connecticut are properly worried by the sharp increase in absentee ballot applications being requested by political campaigns and distributed to voters who have not requested them. The practice will cause confusion and facilitate fraud. Anyone can request an absentee ballot application for himself or others, and applications...
Journal Inquirer
State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts
MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
Journal Inquirer
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
pioneerinstitute.org
How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?
Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
DoingItLocal
$70 MILLION IN APPRECIATION BONUS PAYMENTS FOR CONNECTICUT CHILD CARE WORKERS
Full-Time Workers Will Receive $1,000 and Part-Time Workers Will Receive $400 in One-Time Payments. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding that will be used to provide bonus payments to the staff of child care providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to the state’s youngest infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers.
Activists call for exoneration of Connecticut victims of witch trials
Activists and descendants of those accused and convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut are calling for witch trial victims to be publicly exonerated nearly four centuries later.
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 981,243 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,206 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 10.11%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,559,916 PCR/NAAT tests, with 31,718 residents testing positive over the last...
thecentersquare.com
Unemployment claims are dropping in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – More Connecticut residents are returning to work. The latest Department of Labor report shows a decrease in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. By adding another 2,900 jobs in August, the state stands roughly 36,000 jobs less than it recorded in January 2020 with a high of 1.7 million.
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
Eyewitness News
Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability
Connecticut ranked low on a list of best states for retirees due to its affordability, but tax changes made by the General Assembly could help. The post Connecticut ranks low for retirees based on affordability appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
branfordseven.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Connecticut using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
