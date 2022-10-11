ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation

In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law

The staff of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office has been ordered to attend mandatory training sessions on the state’s Freedom of Information Act, after they failed to release emails, text messages and other records related to the coronavirus pandemic for more than two years. Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Absentee balloting is a risk; and will Title IX be erased?

Election officials throughout Connecticut are properly worried by the sharp increase in absentee ballot applications being requested by political campaigns and distributed to voters who have not requested them. The practice will cause confusion and facilitate fraud. Anyone can request an absentee ballot application for himself or others, and applications...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts

MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
pioneerinstitute.org

How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?

Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

$70 MILLION IN APPRECIATION BONUS PAYMENTS FOR CONNECTICUT CHILD CARE WORKERS

Full-Time Workers Will Receive $1,000 and Part-Time Workers Will Receive $400 in One-Time Payments. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding that will be used to provide bonus payments to the staff of child care providers in Connecticut who provide safe and nurturing care to the state’s youngest infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Unemployment claims are dropping in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – More Connecticut residents are returning to work. The latest Department of Labor report shows a decrease in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. By adding another 2,900 jobs in August, the state stands roughly 36,000 jobs less than it recorded in January 2020 with a high of 1.7 million.
CONNECTICUT STATE
inklingsnews.com

Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations

Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Lawmakers consider extending state’s gas tax holiday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers are considering extending the current gas tax suspension which is set to expire November 30. Lawmakers on both sides need to reach an agreement and then there has to be a special session. Right now, the state tax on gas is suspended. It’s a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

