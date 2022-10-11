Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
cw34.com
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
veronews.com
Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots
On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
wflx.com
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot
Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
Lodging
Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens
VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
cbs12.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
veronews.com
Vero may proceed with boat storage regardless of vote
Vero’s Planning & Zoning Board is scheduled to review the site plan for the controversial dry-storage boat facility at the city’s marina only five days before election-day voting on a controversial referendum that could restrict the size of the building. If the marina plan gets a thumbs up...
Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
cityoffortpierce.com
City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public
City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public. The City of Fort Pierce announces the opening of the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center, located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, offering new services and hours of operation to the public. Calling all animal lovers, the Fort...
hometownnewstc.com
CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Boaters Urged to Use Caution Near the S-69 Weir in Okeechobee County
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is urging boaters to use extreme caution near the S-69 weir (pictured) in Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County. All recreators are advised to remain at least 1,500 feet away from the S-69 weir at all times.
cw34.com
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
Driver dies after freight train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing along Fern Street and Quadrille Boulevard.
