ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots

On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot

Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Business
Fort Pierce, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Lucie#Tires#Business Industry#Linus Business#Farm Bureau#Reliable Service#Johnny G Friends#Firestone
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Lodging

Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens

VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
veronews.com

Vero may proceed with boat storage regardless of vote

Vero’s Planning & Zoning Board is scheduled to review the site plan for the controversial dry-storage boat facility at the city’s marina only five days before election-day voting on a controversial referendum that could restrict the size of the building. If the marina plan gets a thumbs up...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crazy rich real estate antics in Palm Beach and why we love them so

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt is catching up on Palm Beach County's real estate comings and goings after another whirlwind week covering Hurricane Ian fallout, so we'll go through the shenanigans together and if you have any real estate ideas please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com because my head is still in the clouds, literally.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public. The City of Fort Pierce announces the opening of the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center, located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, offering new services and hours of operation to the public. Calling all animal lovers, the Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy