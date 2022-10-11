Read full article on original website
Related
KRMG
Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint student loans to access debt relief
Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint student loans to access debt relief The new regulation will open the opportunity for some of these borrowers to have part of their debt forgiven. (NCD)
Biden to sign order seeking new prescription drug cost savings - official
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday pushing federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down during a pre-election trip designed to promote Democrats' health policies, an official said.
Comments / 0