Aulos Bioscience to Present Initial Safety Data From First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of IL-2 Therapeutic AU-007 at 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

NovoHealth Dental delivers real-time, evidence-based clinical decision support. NovoDynamics, Inc., the proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider for the Dental industry, today announced the U.S. Patent Office has issued Patent Number 11,464,466 for the company’s Methods and Systems for Periodontal Disease Screening technology for evaluating dental radiographs (a.k.a., x-rays) and associated documentation to assess periodontitis and periodontal disease. This novel technology is part of the NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental solution, supporting clinician and payer decisions with objective, statistically driven disease assessments. NovoHealth Dental has been shown to meet or exceed the performance of committees of periodontists examining the same evidence.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO