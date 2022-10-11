Aulos Bioscience to Present Initial Safety Data From First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of IL-2 Therapeutic AU-007 at 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Read full article on original website
Bio-Thera Solutions Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study for BAT2606, a Proposed Biosimilar of Nucala® (mepolizumab)
Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (SH: 688177), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that dosing has begun in a Phase I clinical study to compare the pharmacokinetics and safety of BAT2606, a proposed biosimilar of Nucala® (mepolizumab), to US-sourced and EU-sourced reference product in normal healthy volunteers. The clinical study is a randomized, double-blind, parallel group, single-dose study that is expected to enroll approximately 207 healthy volunteers.
CANbridge-UMass Chan Medical School Gene Therapy Research in Oral Presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Annual Congress
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative rare disease and rare oncology therapies, announced that data from its gene therapy research agreement with the Horae Gene Therapy Center, at the UMass Chan Medical School, was presented at the 29th European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Congress in Edinburgh, Scotland, today.
Xcell Biosciences and aCGT Vector Collaborate to Accelerate Development of Cell and Gene Therapies
Joint effort will optimize manufacturing protocols to expand access to critical cancer therapies for more patients. Xcell Biosciences Inc. (Xcellbio), an instrumentation company focused on cell and gene therapy applications, and aCGT Vector, a point-of-care cell and gene therapy-as-a-service (TaaS) company, today announced a collaboration to improve manufacturing and analytic procedures used to develop personalized cell and gene therapies for cancer patients. Through this alliance, aCGT Vector will provide its point-of-care, GMP-licensed manufacturing platform to validate Xcellbio’s core next-generation manufacturing and analytical AVATAR AI technology for use in precision cancer treatment.
TransPerfect Life Sciences Hosts “Conversations on Clinical Content” Event Series
2022 C3 Summit Program Concludes October 20 in Princeton, New Jersey. TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a final call for registration for the 2022 Conversations on Clinical Content (C3) summit. The event is the third in a three-part series and takes place on October 20 in Princeton, NJ. Registration and details can be found at https://thec3summit.com/princeton/.
Black Book™ Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and Clinical Information Management Software and Services Vendors 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - October 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Black Book™ surveyed 2,996 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations, including 2,277 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.
Prestige Biopharma Submitted Pre-BLA Type 4 Meeting Request to FDA for Herceptin Biosimilar
Prestige Biopharma Limited, a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company, has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a pre-submission meeting to discuss the company’s planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for its Herceptin Biosimilar, HD201(Tuznue®). The Biosimilar Biological Product Development (BPD) Type 4 Meeting is to...
NovoDynamics Granted Patent for Leading-Edge Periodontitis and Periodontal Disease Assessment Technology
NovoHealth Dental delivers real-time, evidence-based clinical decision support. NovoDynamics, Inc., the proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider for the Dental industry, today announced the U.S. Patent Office has issued Patent Number 11,464,466 for the company’s Methods and Systems for Periodontal Disease Screening technology for evaluating dental radiographs (a.k.a., x-rays) and associated documentation to assess periodontitis and periodontal disease. This novel technology is part of the NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental solution, supporting clinician and payer decisions with objective, statistically driven disease assessments. NovoHealth Dental has been shown to meet or exceed the performance of committees of periodontists examining the same evidence.
Cell Therapy Technology Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Cell-Based Therapies Focused on Treating Cancer Driving Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Therapy Technology Market by Process, by Cell Type, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cell therapy technology market size is estimated to be USD 14,532.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness...
Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Dengue Vaccine Candidate in EU and Dengue-Endemic Countries
TAK-003 Recommended for the Prevention of Dengue Disease Caused by Any Dengue Virus Serotype in Individuals Four Years of Age and Older in the EU and in Dengue-Endemic Countries Participating in the EU-M4all Procedure. Positive Opinion for TAK-003 Based on 4.5 Years of Safety and Efficacy Data from Pivotal Phase...
Radiofrequency Based Devices Global Market Report 2022: RF Waves' Applications in Numerous Medical Specialties Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiofrequency Based Devices Market, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Radiofrequency Based Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.6 Billion in 2027. Globally, the integration of radiofrequency (RF) waves is one of the...
Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Research Report to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Research Report by Technology, Cancer Type, Biomarker Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market size was estimated at USD 9,872.31 million in 2021, USD 11,656.24 million in 2022,...
Redwood Trust Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today provided preliminary results for certain financial measures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and also announced the date for the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results webcast and conference call.
