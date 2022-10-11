Read full article on original website
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase
Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Into Bridge Near MSP Airport
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Bloomington man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a bridge near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 82-year-old Patrick Gilligan was traveling west on Hwy. 5 near the airport and Fort Snelling when...
Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?
Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash. The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened...
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Guilty Pleas Entered in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Minnesota residents today entered guilty pleas to federal charges connected to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 40-year-old Bekam Merdassa of Inver Grove Heights admitted using a shell company to fraudulently collect more than $3 million in reimbursements from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Operating under the sponsorship of the Feeding Our Future organization, Merdassa claimed he served over 1.3 million meals to children between December 2020 and June 2021.
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey
49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul
Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
