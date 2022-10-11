ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Power 96

Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase

Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
gowatertown.net

Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Power 96

Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
Power 96

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Power 96

Guilty Pleas Entered in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Minnesota residents today entered guilty pleas to federal charges connected to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 40-year-old Bekam Merdassa of Inver Grove Heights admitted using a shell company to fraudulently collect more than $3 million in reimbursements from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Operating under the sponsorship of the Feeding Our Future organization, Merdassa claimed he served over 1.3 million meals to children between December 2020 and June 2021.
Power 96

Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
Power 96

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Power 96

Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul

Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
Power 96

8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
Power 96

Power 96

