The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson climbs newest Top247 rankings
With the most hyped Kansas State football recruit in over a decade playing his senior season at a sensational level, it's no surprise to see Avery Johnson once again on the rise in the latest Top247 recruiting rankings from 247Sports. Updated Wednesday for the ninth time in the past 11...
Viewers Guide, Picks Week 7: Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee
We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 7 of the college football season. There are a whopping six games matching AP poll top 25 teams this weekend. They include No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.
Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts
The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
The Top247's No. 1 RB Rueben Owens is headed to the All-American Bowl
The Top247’s No. 1 running back inn El Campo (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Rueben Owens was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series. “It was real cool,” the Louisville commit told 247Sports. “It’s always been a dream to play in the...
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Clemson
Florida State (4-2) hosts the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) inside Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. The Seminoles look to end a 2-game losing streak after falling to both Wake Forest and NC State. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the Tigers to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
247Sports
