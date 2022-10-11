Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO