Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Look: Vols announce uniform combination for Alabama game

No. 6 Tennessee’s game Saturday against No. 3 Alabama is an orange out at a sold-out Neyland Stadium. On the field, the Vols will wear their traditional home uniform. It was announced Thursday afternoon that Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will wear orange jerseys, white pants and white helmets against Alabama (6-0, 3-0) in the highly anticipated 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on CBS in the SEC Game of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Viewers Guide, Picks Week 7: Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee

We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 7 of the college football season. There are a whopping six games matching AP poll top 25 teams this weekend. They include No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts

The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Clemson

Florida State (4-2) hosts the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) inside Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. The Seminoles look to end a 2-game losing streak after falling to both Wake Forest and NC State. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the Tigers to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia

Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
WACO, TX
