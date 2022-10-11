ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rihanna Wants Your Full Attention in Video for Her Savage X Fenty Fall Hoodie and Booty Shorts Combo

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The leaves are turning, mornings are getting crisper, pumpkin spice everything is on the menu and Rihanna is definitely ready for fall. We know this because the singer and new mom showed off her version of cozy autumn loungewear on Monday (Oct. 10) in a new teaser for her Savage X Fenty brand.

The spot is simple: just one of the most famous women in the world dancing like everyone is looking as she bounces through the frame in gray booty shorts and a matching hoodie, no big deal. Cued to a remix of her stage patter set to a banging beat — “if your hands busy texting, I’m mad at you. I only want you on your phone if you’re taking pictures of me” — the 34-year-old billionaire flips her hair and flaunts her assets for the camera.

Her message? It’s a simple one, “thottin just got cozy.”

The singer unveiled the loungewear line last month , with a drop of comfy joggers , hoodies , ribbed tanks , boy shorts , pocket tees and other closet staples available in sizes ranging from XXS-4. “At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

When she’s not dancing it out, Rihanna is likely working on the set list for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 12, where she will just the eighth woman to take the stage at the NFL’s championship game.

Check out Rihanna’s fall finest below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Futuristic in Cutout Bodysuit, Metallic Garters & Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Megan Thee Stallion brought a daring take to futuristic fashion at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. While performing onstage in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced In a bold purple bodysuit. Her violet-toned ensemble featured a short-sleeved silhouette covered in glitter, accented by a circular front cutout and metallic bra base layer. Completing the piece was a wide metallic waist belt, accented by long buckled garter straps attached to matching knee-high cutoff leg warmers. The “Body” singer finished her ensemble with matching crystal-lined rimless sunglasses. When it came to footwear, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer completed her ensemble with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots

Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kane Brown
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots

Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Booty Shorts
Billboard

‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent’

American Idol has lost one of its brightest contestants, and the show and its judges are speaking out about Willie Spence’s death. The general American Idol account Instagram shared a video from his audition with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the show’s account captioned the video of the runner-up for the 2021 season. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.” Related Here Are All of 'American Idol' Star...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Florence Pugh Shimmers in a Completely Sheer Crop Top and Maxi Skirt

Florence Pugh was serving shimmer and shine from all angles at Paris Fashion Week. While attending the Valentino afterparty on Oct. 2, the "Don't Worry Darling" star emerged from her ride in a completely sheer Tulle Illusione Embellished Crop Top and a matching Tulle Illusione Embellished Maxi Skirt adorned with gold sequins by Valentino. Like her iconic Barbiecore moment at Valentino's Haute Couture show in Rome on July 10, the two-piece ensemble, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, was a reminder that true fashion conforms to no body-shaming beliefs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign

Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

The 1975 Wants to Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘She’s One of the Best Songwriters’

With both The 1975 and Taylor Swift releasing albums this month, rumors began to swirl online that the two acts might collaborate on a track. However, the English pop rock group’s Matty Healy and George Daniel shut down the speculation in a new interview with BBC Radio 1. “Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift],” Healy explained. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters.” “We haven’t done it yet. We’d love to though,” he continued, before turning to Daniel and asking, “Wouldn’t we?” “Yes, please,” the drummer replied. Healy concluded by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Shares Release Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary

Lizzo‘s upcoming HBO Max documentary will be out just in time to enjoy around the holidays. The “About Damn Time” star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to reveal the name and release date for the film. “Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” Lizzo captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which finds the singer smiling wide against a lavender-colored background. An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by...
MOVIES
Billboard

NCT 127 Brings the Hype in Explosive ‘2 Baddies’ Performance: Watch

NCT 127 is continuing its quest for world domination. Ahead of a trio of concert dates across Newark, N.J., and Seoul later this month, the K-pop group — which consists of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan — made a brief layover in New York City to takeover Good Morning America on Monday (Oct. 10), interact with its NCTzens, and perform its newest single, “2 Baddies.” The idols took to the stage in an array of streetwear inspired outfits consisting of baggy cargo pants, graphic T-shirts and sweaters and shocking pops of neon green and yellow....
NEWARK, NJ
Footwear News

Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening

Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy