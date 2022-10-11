Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Sees Deeper UK Recession After Tax U-Turn - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts have downgraded Britain's economic outlook after Prime Minister Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. "Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we...
