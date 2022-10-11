DNR seeks applicants for shooting range grants

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for about $48,000 in grants to develop and expand shooting ranges in the state.

The money, which the Legislature provided to address shooting range capacity issues, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The applicant period is open-ended, but funding expires June 30, 2023.

The grants, which require a 1:1 match, are available for work on five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges. Grants from $2,500 to $25,000 are available, and grantees must allow members of the public to shoot at reasonable times and for reasonable fees.

“We’ve provided grants to eight shooting ranges in the past few months, which is a positive step toward ensuring anyone who wants to participate in shooting sports has the opportunity to do so,” said Chuck Niska, DNR shooting range coordinator. “These remaining grant dollars will help further enhance access.”

Recently approved grants are for shooting ranges in Blooming Prairie, Cass Lake, Forest Lake, Gaylord, Hampton, Leroy, Litchfield and McGregor.

For more information, see the DNR’s shooting range grants page of the website (mndnr.gov/Grants/Recreation/RangeDev3.html).

DNR webinar features pheasant research

The DNR invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to an upcoming webinar that will discuss research on pheasants.

The webinar we be held starting at noon Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tim Lyons, DNR upland game research scientist, will share results from recent research on pheasant biology, management practices and bird behavior.

Learn what the findings mean for pheasant populations and pheasant hunting in Minnesota.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).