George County, MS

Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
**Actual vehicle not pictured. Similar vehicle for comparison only**

Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette.

The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County.

The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6th and Friday, Oct. 7th.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of a similar car for the public to use as a comparison on Facebook.

The vehicle has a Mississippi antique license plate and T-tops.

Please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.9156 with any information.

Murphy stark
3d ago

**Actual vehicle not pictured. Similar vehicle for comparison only**kind of hempers "needing the publics help" in anything. 🤣🤣 Very akin to putting someone else's kid on a milk carton when yours is missing.💁‍♂️ just thought I'd point this out.

Country Dallas
2d ago

who doesn't have original pictures of there cars 🤔🤔A car like this normally be kept in a garage what's really going on here 🫣🫣🙄

lie detector
2d ago

I got it already stripped the paint to the glass vin numbers are gone .. you can see it next yr at the cruise show I’m leaning toward silver and blue 🤔🤔🤔🤔

