Embroker Names David Derigiotis as New Chief Insurance Officer

Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, announced that David Derigiotis has joined as Chief Insurance Officer (CIO). Derigiotis comes on board at a pivotal time to continue Embroker’s momentum, and lead the development of Embroker’s innovative insurance vertical products, particularly cybersecurity, technology and privacy offerings.

Before taking on this new role, Derigiotis served as Corporate Senior Vice President and National Professional Liability Practice Group Leader for Burns & Wilcox, an international wholesale broker & MGA. He has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, with particular expertise in complex cybersecurity exposures, data privacy law, regulatory requirements, and emerging technologies such as blockchain, decentralized finance and cryptocurrency. Derigiotis is also a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and holds many industry certifications.

“Embroker’s mission is to offer radically simple business insurance options through our digital-first platform for companies to get the right coverage at the best price,” said Ben Jennings, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Embroker. “As we continue to expand our product offerings for different customer segments, David’s wealth of cybersecurity and privacy expertise will help ensure our products are the absolute best they can be.”

Embroker also delivers a very high level of customer satisfaction in the industry, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70+. With this type of NPS, Embroker indexes well above the overall insurance industry average of 42. In addition to its digital platform, Embroker has in-house experts available to guide customers through the buying process and to provide insight on risk management at key points throughout a company’s growth.

“Embroker is really innovating. They’re uniquely positioned to best service their growing client base. Companies are getting a tailored commercial insurance experience that provides them with the right coverage for their specific industry in an easy, straight-forward, and streamlined way,” said David Derigiotis, CIO at Embroker. “I’m looking forward to making greater strides in advancing Embroker’s intelligent digital platform and building upon the company’s unique strengths and innovative business model.”

In addition to hiring Derigiotis, Embroker recently announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders. The company serves more than 9,000 customers, spanning from startups to publicly-listed multinational enterprises, and touts a suite of digital insurance options that includes products like Directors and Officers (D&O), Employment Practice Liability (EPLI), Errors and Omissions (E&O), Cyber, Crime and others.

About Embroker

Embroker is transforming commercial insurance by making it radically simple for businesses to get the right insurance at the best price. Embroker focuses on industry-specific coverage for the most complex and inefficient lines of insurance, such as Directors and Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber, and Professional Liability. Embroker uses predictive modeling powered by proprietary technology to fully automate underwriting and make the buying process simple, fast, and more affordable. Through Embroker Access, Embroker provides partner agencies and wholesalers with the capability to offer all of Embroker’s industry-leading insurance products to their customers. Founded in 2015, Embroker is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised more than $140M in funding from leading Fintech and Insurtech investors. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70+, Embroker is also the highest rated business insurance company in the market.

