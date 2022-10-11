ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

NTT and the University of Tokyo Produce the World's First Communication Signal Generated from an Environmentally Friendly Circuit and Battery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrlTe_0iUKcjnu00

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

NTT Corporation (President and CEO: Akira Shimada, “NTT”) and the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo (GSFS) have successfully produced the world’s first communication signal using a battery and a circuit composed of environmentally friendly materials free of scarce elements and hazardous substances. As the Internet of Things (IoT) proliferates, all sorts of objects are being transformed into devices, expanding their range of services and applications. However, concerns exist about the environmental impact associated with the disposal of consumables converted into sensor devices. To address this issue, NTT is promoting the research and development of devices using materials that have a low environmental impact once discarded.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005012/en/

Figure 1. Hypothetical applications of the environmentally-friendly circuit and battery (Graphic: Business Wire)

NTT and GSFS are exploring improvements to environmentally friendly batteries by eliminating the use of scarce materials and hazardous substances. Together, the two organizations have manufactured a new Proof of Concept (PoC) sensor device made from an environmentally friendly circuit using organic semiconductor technology and have succeeded in generating the world’s first communication signal using these types of sustainable materials. This technology could be used for sensing devices in unsealing detection (e.g., in single-use water bottles), sensing devices in pill packages to determine if a patient has forgotten to take their prescribed medication or reducing the environmental impact of observational weather buoys (Figure 1).

In 2018, NTT took the first step in this development by manufacturing and verifying the battery operation of “Return-to-the-Earth-Battery” (composed of fertilizer ingredients and organic materials). Then, the collaborators interviewed experts in the field of waste management to determine what materials should be selected to achieve low environmental impact. In response, the pair eliminated materials containing scarce elements (out of consideration of resource availability) and hazardous substances (Tables 1&2).

Using these materials, researchers at NTT collaborated with Professor Junichi Takeya’s laboratory at GSFS to create an environmentally friendly circuit. Together, the researchers developed an organic transistor manufacturing process in which all electrodes are made of carbon material (carbon-electrode organic transistors) and are used to construct analog oscillation circuits and digital modulation circuits with CMOS. Researchers formed a three-dimensional conductive porous structure, applied carbon as an electrode and increased the voltage by serializing the batteries.

NTT plans to continue developing related technologies, collaborating with external organizations and companies to explore use cases unique to “low environmental impact,” and jointly implementing novel services. You can read more details about this research in Scientific Reports here from October 7 th, 2022.

About NTT

NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. An innovative spirit has been part of our culture for over 150 years, making breakthroughs that enable a more naturally connected and sustainable world. NTT Research and Development shares insights, innovations and knowledge with NTT operating companies and partners to support new ideas and solutions. Around the world, our research laboratories focus on artificial intelligence, photonic networks, theoretical quantum physics, cryptography, health and medical informatics, smart data platforms and digital twin computing. As a top-five global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams deliver services to over 190 countries and regions. We serve over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities worldwide. For more information on NTT, visit https://www.rd.ntt/e/.

NTT and the NTT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and/or its affiliates. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005012/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Stephen Russell

Wireside Communications®

For NTT

+1-804-362-7484

srussell@wireside.com

KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING GREEN TECHNOLOGY BATTERIES HARDWARE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

SOURCE: NTT Corporation

PUB: 10/11/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation

The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

EtaPRO©Asset Performance & Condition Monitoring Software Implemented at the Pathua Geothermal Power Plant to Protect Their Most Critical Equipment

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Amidst a global move towards renewable energy sources, decarbonization and net zero emissions, EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, has installed its asset condition and monitoring solution at Indonesia’s PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) geothermal power plant*1 through a contract with Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia.*2 EtaPRO uses IoT and AI technologies, including predictive failure diagnosis and performance monitoring, to optimize GDE’s plant performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005236/en/ Image 1: photo of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler

Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntt#Scientific Reports#Ntt Corporation
Benzinga

NTT DATA and DENSO Start to Build an Industry-wide Ecosystem for EV Batteries

-- Aiming to create a data space for the automotive and manufacturing industries -- KARIYA, JAPAN, Oct 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - In September 2022, NTT DATA Corporation ("NTT DATA") and DENSO Corporation ("DENSO") started to build an industry-wide ecosystem for electric vehicle (EV) batteries to create a global trusted dataspaces where only necessary data can be shared, while also protecting private data.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal

Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
globalspec.com

Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company

Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
BUSINESS
altenergymag.com

UL Solutions Announces First Certification of Lead-Acid Battery Energy Storage System from BAE USA

UL Solutions is helping to solve unique public and product safety challenges for manufacturers of lead-acid battery systems. UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that BAE USA's stationary lead-acid battery energy storage system is the first to be certified to the third edition of ANSI/CAN/UL 1973, the Standard for Batteries for Use in Stationary and Motive Auxiliary Power Applications.
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

Ford Launches Dedicated Graphene Research Team In Brazil

Back in May, Ford Brazil announced that it would be expanding its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia and adding 500 jobs to that particular facility in an effort to transform it into a regional engineering hub for exporting projects and knowledge across the automaker’s global operations. In July, it consolidated the Brazilian Development and Technology Center to focus on exporting various engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects such as EV design and multimedia systems. Now, Ford has created a graphene research team in a collaboration between its Development and Technology Center and UCSGRAPHENE, the first and largest industrial-scale graphene plant in Latin American installed by a university.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

A new solution to one of the major problems of fusion research

Type-I ELM plasma instabilities can melt the walls of fusion devices. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) found a way to get them under control. Their work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
INDUSTRY
cheddar.com

General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging

In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
BUSINESS
PV Tech

JinkoSolar lays claim to n-type TOPCon cell efficiency record of 26.1%

JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new conversion efficiency record for a monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell of 26.1%. The record, independently confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology in China, was achieved using a 182mm n-type monocrystalline solar cell. According to JinkoSolar, its research and development (R&D) department developed interface...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G

Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy