Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces New High SOA MOSFET Optimized for 12V Hot Swap Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products today announced the release of, AONS30300, a 30V MOSFET with low on-resistance. The AONS30300 features a high Safe Operating Area (SOA) capability making it ideally suited for demanding applications such as hot swap and eFuse.

A high SOA is essential in server hot swap applications where the MOSFET needs to be robust to manage the high inrush current effectively. The AONS30300 delivers high SOA robustness under 10VDS with 10ms pulse width and has an SOA limit ~48V. This new 30V MOSFET from AOS is available in a compact DFN 5x6 package and has a maximum Rd(son) of 0.58mΩ at an applied Gate-Source Voltage equal to 10VGS. In addition, the AONS30300 is rated at Tj=175°C.

“High reliability is an essential metric in datacenter infrastructure. That’s why MOSFETs that feature elevated SOA are critical in today’s hot swap applications where designers must specify the most robust and reliable components to meet server demands. We designed the AONS30300 with high SOA capabilities and low on-resistance to help our customers meet these challenging application requirements and uptime goals,” said Peter H. Wilson, Sr. Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights

Pricing and Availability

The AONS30300 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for AONS30300 starts at US$2.055 in 1,000-unit quantities.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’s portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

