EFG Adds National Accounting Expert to Senior Leadership Team

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

EFG Companies today announced the expansion of the company’s senior leadership with Andy Kennedy serving as Vice President, Treasurer and Controller. This addition reflects the company’s commitment to its client base as they navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape and consumer buying behavior. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0 .

With more than 20 years of experience, Andy served in Senior Director roles for Financial Planning & Analysis and Revenue Accounting for Equifax, in addition to being a subject matter expert for revenue recognition. Andy also led revenue and accounting teams at AT&T for seven years, serving as Associate Director for both Revenue for New Products and Services, as well as DirecTV Revenue Accounting. He began his career at Deloitte and Touche. Andy holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

About EFG Companies

For more than 45 years, EFG Companies has provided consumer protection programs for vehicles and residences across seven market channels. The company’s strategic intent is to build sustainable market differentiation and profitability for its clients and partners, including dealers, lenders, manufacturers, independent marketers, and agents. EFG’s award-winning engagement model is built upon the belief that the company serves as an extension of its clients’ management teams, providing ongoing F&I development, training, product development, compliance, and nationally recognized product administration with an ASE-certified claims team. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com

