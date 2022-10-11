WellStack Expands Executive Team with Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Rogowski

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

WellStack, a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Christopher Rogowski as Chief Revenue Officer. Chris is responsible for building a client-driven organization and will lead WellStack’s top line and market share growth opportunities.

“We are glad to have Chris join our growing team and lead our sales operations,” noted Ravi Kalla, Founder and CEO for WellStack. “Chris brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare data analytics space where he has consistently succeeded in driving growth for start-ups and next-stage growth companies.”

Chris initiated his healthcare career in hospital administration and has since been driving adoption of data analytics and disruptive technology solutions for the healthcare sector in senior leadership roles with select organizations such as NantHealth, Clearsense, iSirona and DataGen. He prioritizes building and fostering strategic business relationships with Board and C-level executives, as well as strategic channel partners with a primary focus on execution, results and delivering a high level of client satisfaction and retention.

“I’m excited to spread the word about WellStack and how our advanced innovative solution set can help healthcare organizations achieve their data and analytics goals faster and more affordably,” said Chris Rogowski. “Our platform has industry-leading capabilities and I’m looking forward to helping clients consolidate and leverage their data to drive decision-making and growth at a much more rapid pace.”

WellStack offers healthcare organizations a modern, out-of-the-box data ecosystem that creates a single source of truth necessary for enterprise-wide decision-making. With a low-code/no-code approach, WellStack democratizes healthcare data and accelerates analytics by providing multi-channel data access to decision-makers, analysts, and researchers with varying technical skills. This strategy helps organizations maximize resource utilization by simplifying report development and analysis, resulting in a jumpstart on their data science journey with the flexibility to innovate and scale to meet future demands. Learn more at www.WellStack.ai.

