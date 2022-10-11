Social Media Reacts to UGAs Newest 2024 Commitment

Georgia added another member to its 2024 class earlier today, and as usual, twitter is buzzing.

Sacovie White had been trending to Georgia for a few months now. On Monday, he finally tied the knot on his recruitment and committed to the Dawgs. White was a prospect that many close to UGA had been tracking for a while, so as you could expect, White's commitment got Twitter buzzing over the newest Dawg.

2026 QB Julian Lewis praising UGAs recent addition. Lewis is considered the best QB in the 2026 class, and UGA is one of the top contenders. Lewis himself has been on campus numerous times over the last year, and I would expect him to make plenty more stops in the future.

UGAs all-time receiving leader Terrance Edwards gives his take on White. Edwards has become one of the best private WR coaches in the south and has a great eye for talent. A pretty good stamp of approval for White.

Just a few of many of his Cass (Ga.) teammates sending praise his way. Cass has a good bunch of talent and is starting to make noise in Georgia. Sacovie White is just the first of numerous prospects that are set to come out of there.

"Freak Athlete" is often used when describing White. There isn't much better proof than this right here.

2024 UGA Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

RB, Tovanni Mizzell

ATH, Sacovie White

