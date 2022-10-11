Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
‘It’s Fight Or Flight Out Here:’ What It’s Like To Be An Unhoused Woman In D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
fox5dc.com
What's happening in the D.C. area this weekend to celebrate the fall season
Checking out the fun Fall activities at Reston Farm Garden Market. Fall is officially here! So what better way to kick off your favorite seasonal festivities than with a visit to the Reston Farm Garden Market. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the market to get a preview of all the fun Fall activities it offers!
alxnow.com
Massachusetts-based bakery coming to Old Town
An Old Town office building slated for an overhaul could be getting a bakery as part of that revitalization, Washington Business Journal first reported. Tatte Bakery & Cafe has leased space at 515 King Street, the office building in Old Town with the giant clock on the side of the building. Tatte Bakery & Cafe is a small chain based out of Massachusetts with several locations in D.C. The Alexandria location will be the second Northern Virginia location after one in neighboring Arlington.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Wharf celebrates 5 years with Wednesday bash, slew of soon-to-come grand openings
WASHINGTON — Members of the public and officials came together in celebration on the Southwest Waterfront Wednesday amongst a backdrop of fireworks and live music to celebrate The Wharf's progress, as well as its sparkling additions that lie ahead. Soon, The Wharf Phase 2 will include restaurants, such as...
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
Trains Have Been More Crowded And It Isn’t Going To Get Better Anytime Soon, Metro Says
If you’ve ridden on a Metro train since Labor Day, you’ve probably noticed they’re getting more packed during peak periods. Trains are 35% more crowded during the 8 a.m. hour and 13% more crowded during the 5 p.m. hour, Metro officials said during a Thursday board meeting. The Red Line (between NoMa and Metro Center and between Farragut North and Van Ness) and the Orange and Silver lines (between Virginia Square and Farragut West) are seeing the brunt of the crowding — despite Metro adding 1-2 extra trains during peak periods on those lines. The amount of time customers have spent on crowded trains has doubled, officials report.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
blavity.com
5 Unforgettable And Iconic Homecoming Moments From Howard University’s Yardfest
Historically Black colleges and universities have debated forever on whose homecoming festivities reign supreme. While Spelman College, and Morehouse College, are on the top of the totem pole, and North Carolina A&T University of Greensboro takes pride in having “the greatest homecoming on earth,” we know Howard University got it on lock.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
Comments / 0