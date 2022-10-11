If you’ve ridden on a Metro train since Labor Day, you’ve probably noticed they’re getting more packed during peak periods. Trains are 35% more crowded during the 8 a.m. hour and 13% more crowded during the 5 p.m. hour, Metro officials said during a Thursday board meeting. The Red Line (between NoMa and Metro Center and between Farragut North and Van Ness) and the Orange and Silver lines (between Virginia Square and Farragut West) are seeing the brunt of the crowding — despite Metro adding 1-2 extra trains during peak periods on those lines. The amount of time customers have spent on crowded trains has doubled, officials report.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO