Washington, DC

foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.'s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Massachusetts-based bakery coming to Old Town

An Old Town office building slated for an overhaul could be getting a bakery as part of that revitalization, Washington Business Journal first reported. Tatte Bakery & Cafe has leased space at 515 King Street, the office building in Old Town with the giant clock on the side of the building. Tatte Bakery & Cafe is a small chain based out of Massachusetts with several locations in D.C. The Alexandria location will be the second Northern Virginia location after one in neighboring Arlington.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAMU

Get Out There: D.C.'s 'night mayor' reflects on one year in her role

D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC

While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ffxnow.com

Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse

One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
CHANTILLY, VA
DCist

Trains Have Been More Crowded And It Isn't Going To Get Better Anytime Soon, Metro Says

If you’ve ridden on a Metro train since Labor Day, you’ve probably noticed they’re getting more packed during peak periods. Trains are 35% more crowded during the 8 a.m. hour and 13% more crowded during the 5 p.m. hour, Metro officials said during a Thursday board meeting. The Red Line (between NoMa and Metro Center and between Farragut North and Van Ness) and the Orange and Silver lines (between Virginia Square and Farragut West) are seeing the brunt of the crowding — despite Metro adding 1-2 extra trains during peak periods on those lines. The amount of time customers have spent on crowded trains has doubled, officials report.
WASHINGTON, DC
blavity.com

5 Unforgettable And Iconic Homecoming Moments From Howard University's Yardfest

Historically Black colleges and universities have debated forever on whose homecoming festivities reign supreme. While Spelman College, and Morehouse College, are on the top of the totem pole, and North Carolina A&T University of Greensboro takes pride in having “the greatest homecoming on earth,” we know Howard University got it on lock.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street

A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
BRANDYWINE, MD

