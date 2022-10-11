Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Champions clash at fiery news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. Claressa Shields promised to "school" Savannah Marshall in their undisputed middleweight championship...
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: Pundits and pros make their predictions for undisputed fight
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app. WBO world champion Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields in a clash for the undisputed middleweight championship in London on Saturday...
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.・
Comments / 0