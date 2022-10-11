ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy