‘Iconic’ stretch of Outer Banks highway known as ‘S-curves’ is being removed forever

The notorious “S-curves” — an eerie stretch of Outer Banks highway that vanishes during storms — is being permanently removed, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.

Ripping up pavement began Monday, Oct. 10 , and should last six weeks, according to a news release.

State officials conceded the fabled “S-Curves” of N.C. 12 “have long been an iconic part of the NC coast,” but the road is also doomed by rising sea levels.

“The ‘S-Curves’ area had been one of the most vulnerable sections of N.C. 12, periodically facing ocean overwash that forced closures of the highway during nor’easters and tropical weather events,” the NCDOT reported.

This is a photo taken of the “S-Curves” area of NC 12 by NCDOT cameras during a storm in 2013. NCDOT photo

“In fact, the bypassed area has been covered in water and sand three times in the last month, during tidal surges caused by Hurricanes Earl, Fiona and Ian.”

Once the highway has been erased, the state said it will then surrender the 2-mile stretch to Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, “per NCDOT’s original easement agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

The “S-Curves” became redundant in July, when the state opened the Rodanthe “jug handle” bridge. The 2.4-mile bridge rises 24.5 feet over the Pamlico Sound, making floods and surge overwash a lot less likely.

By contrast, the “S-curves” often put drivers at eye-level with ocean swells, requiring sand dunes to keep waves from covering the pavement.

The “S-curves” were frequently seen as a barometer for a storm’s strength, based on how fast the road flooded and how deep it was covered by sand. National coverage of hurricanes often included images of “S-Curves” road signs buried deep in sand.

Reaction to the road’s demise was mixed, with some cheering the move to a safer bridge, while others noted unpredictability is part of the coastal mystique. A few also pointed out removing the road means there’s no backup if the bridge closes.

“Oh, the stories this S-curve could tell if it could talk,” Robyn Ness wrote on Facebook.

“Good Riddance! Over the 65 yrs of my life here it has caused us to be trapped way too many times,” Melodi Gray Schwartz posted.

“Many a year we traveled that road.. and many a time we worried about storms,” Kathy Romano said.

Island causeway floods minutes after being closed for Hurricane Ian, NC video shows

Watch chaos within Category 4 Hurricane Fiona as aquatic drone faces 100 mph winds

Look at what those gale-force winds on Friday did to Outer Banks’ N.C. 12