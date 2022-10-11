Read full article on original website
Social Security’s 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
More than 50 million Americans currently receive Social Security retirement benefits, and nearly 90% of retired workers say those monthly checks are an important source of income, according to Gallup. Regrettably, many of those people have faced financial hardships over the past year due to the difficult macroeconomic environment. Recession...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40...
How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?
Retirees that are at least 65 years old and claim Social Security will soon see the largest increase to their benefits in more than 40 years. The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced that the cost-of-living adjustment will boost benefits by 8.7% in 2023. With the average monthly Social Security...
Have You Earned Enough to Qualify for Social Security? Here’s How to Find Out.
We tend to think of Social Security as a guaranteed source of income in retirement. While millions of Americans receive benefits, there are others who never see a dime from the program. If you want to claim benefits someday, there’s certain criteria you must fulfill. Below, we’ll take a look...
Want To Increase Your Social Security Benefits? Here’s One Way To Do It
If you’re a retiree on Social Security, you probably have Oct. 13 circled on your calendar. That’s the day when Social Security beneficiaries will finally learn their cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) for 2023, which is on track to be 8.7% as of the August consumer price index (CPI-W) reading, according to the Senior Citizens League.
Here’s Who’s Paying for Social Security’s Biggest Raise in 40 Years
Social Security recipients got good news earlier this week, as the Social Security Administration confirmed that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that will show up in the benefit checks they receive in January 2023 will rise by the largest percentage since the early 1980s. Those who count on the program will appreciate the boost, given that they’ve had to pay the higher costs that inflation has caused throughout 2022.
3 Fringe Benefits of Stashing Money in a 401(k)
You probably know the general idea of how a 401(k) works: Your employer regularly takes part of your paycheck and puts the money into your account where it’s invested in the funds you’ve chosen. You leave it there for a while, your investments increase in value, and then you sell them in retirement to reap the profits.
Time’s almost up to apply for bigger student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to apply for PSLF
Full student loan forgiveness could be closer than you think under temporary rules for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF — but time is running out to apply. “They should rush to get this done because the program is far more inclusive than it’s ever been in the past,” says Kristen Ahlenius, an accredited financial counselor and director of education at Your Money Line, a financial wellness company.
Student Loan Refinance Rates: October 10, 2022—Loan Rates Decrease
Last week, the average interest rate on refinanced student loans fell. Overall, rates remain low, making refinancing a student loan a worthwhile option for borrowers. From October 3 to October 8, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 5.49% for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan marketplace. On a five-year variable-rate loan, the average interest rate was 3.41% among the same population, according to Credible.com.
10 ways businesses are tracking employee productivity in 2022
Earlier this year, a law on employer email, phone, and internet monitoring went into effect in the state of New York, requiring private-sector employers to provide all their employees with notice of their electronic monitoring practices in a place that is "conspicuous" by the time they are hired. California is considering a similar law that contains a variety of requirements, including notifying employees of the use of automated decision systems and limiting both automated decision systems and electronic monitoring.
CVS Will Lower Price of Menstrual Products in Many States With ‘Tampon Tax’
THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — CVS Health announced Wednesday that it will lower the prices of its brand of menstrual products by 25 percent in 12 states that tax tampons, pads, and similar items. Twenty-one states tax these essential products, according to USA Facts. But their high...
A timeline of notable government bailout and relief programs in US history
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the most significant infusion of federal aid to businesses and families in American history. But this pandemic wasn't the first time the government has stepped in to rescue a failing industry or the economy. From America's earliest days, the government has periodically recognized the need to step in to avert economic catastrophe.
US veterinary prices up 10% in past year — biggest such spike on record. Here’s why
