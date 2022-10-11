Read full article on original website
HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages
ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
This nonprofit organization is making homebuying more affordable
ATLANTA — As the latest figures show mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high -- at 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage -- one organization is promising a much lower rate for those looking to buy a home with low to moderate incomes. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or...
Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings
A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
Amendment to Atlanta detention center deal moves ahead to full council
An Atlanta City Council Committee has advanced an ordinance to increase the pace of plans to use the city detention cent...
$20M proposal approved for Grady and Hillandale hospitals
DECATUR, Ga. - On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a $20 million plan to help a couple of local hospitals ahead of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's (AMC) pending closure Nov. 1. "Today’s vote by the Board of Commissioners will save lives and strengthen the healthcare safety net...
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
Atlanta Housing Authority looks at future affordable rental developments
Luxury home developments have outpaced low-to-moderate-income housing construction for a decade. But Atlanta’s low-incom...
Clayton County Office of Finance is Hiring
Clayton County Office of Finance is looking for a detailed and dedicated pension analyst. This position requires a professional, friendly and confident person. For more information visit: www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/finance. Apply online at: https://munisselfservice.claytoncountyga.gov/ess/employmentoppportunities/default.aspx #Claytonconnected.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
Cobb County advances new election map, setting up fight with the state
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted along party lines to override the state Legislature and install ...
Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park
McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance
Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
Henry County Schools see increase in 2022 graduation rate
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools saw a slight uptick in the 2022 graduation rates as compared to 2021, according to the Department of Education. Of 3,746 seniors in the class of 2022, a total of 3,250 earned their diploma. That’s a graduation rate of 86.8%
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
