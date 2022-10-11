ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HUD secretary meets with Atlanta HBCUs, community leaders to address critical housing shortages

ATLANTA — The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is hoping to address critical housing shortages in Georgia and nationwide. Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to Atlanta for her second stop of “HUD on the Road.” The program brings HUD leadership together with local elected officials, stakeholders, and others to discuss HUD’s programs, policies, and priorities.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings

A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

$20M proposal approved for Grady and Hillandale hospitals

DECATUR, Ga. - On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a $20 million plan to help a couple of local hospitals ahead of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center's (AMC) pending closure Nov. 1. "Today’s vote by the Board of Commissioners will save lives and strengthen the healthcare safety net...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Clayton County Office of Finance is Hiring

Clayton County Office of Finance is looking for a detailed and dedicated pension analyst. This position requires a professional, friendly and confident person. For more information visit: www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/finance. Apply online at: https://munisselfservice.claytoncountyga.gov/ess/employmentoppportunities/default.aspx #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park

McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Schools see increase in 2022 graduation rate

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools saw a slight uptick in the 2022 graduation rates as compared to 2021, according to the Department of Education. Of 3,746 seniors in the class of 2022, a total of 3,250 earned their diploma. That’s a graduation rate of 86.8%
HENRY COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
ATLANTA, GA

