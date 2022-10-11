Read full article on original website
Related
Weekend lane closures scheduled for Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install overnight lane closures this weekend to continue a resurfacing project on State Road 42/Briarcliff Road from Briarcliff Place to SR 13/Buford Highway in DeKalb County. Transportation officials say the resurfacing project will produce a smoother ride for drivers while also improving the condition...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0