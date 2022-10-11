ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Zuckerman and Benning debate for Lt. Governor post. USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients. A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. Updated: 5 hours ago. After months of delays,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont ag officials offering $290K in ‘specialty crop’ grants

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community. After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates...
VERMONT STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Governor outlines plans to help save on winter heating

MONTPELIER- Gov. Phil Scott highlighted public and private programs intended to help Vermonters reduce their winter heating costs at his weekly press conference Tuesday. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you a current online subscriber? Click to login. If you...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State leaders encourage Vermonters to get flu, COVID shots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday for flu and COVID shots. Gov. Phil Scott and other members of his administration received the shots and they are encouraging others to do the same. Leaders say coronavirus has reached an endemic stage in Vermont, but...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nightmare Vermont getting ready for spooky season festivities

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Nightmare Vermont starts running next week to scare you during the spooky season. The group touts itself as Vermont’s Largest and Longest Running Haunted House. It’s an all-volunteer show performed live inside the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. They host events October...
ESSEX, VT
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott makes 3 key appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont farms that grow specialty foods are getting a funding boost. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets says specialty foods can be honey, maple, hops, mushrooms or fruits and veggies. The new funding is from the USDA. This year, some of the recipients include...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop

CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Sanders to visit Vermont high schools for town halls

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday will be hosting town halls with high school students in southern Vermont. Wednesday’s meetings are with students at Rutland High School and Mount Anthony Union High School. Sanders says it’s more important than ever to listen to young people and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What does test-optional mean for Vt. college-bound students?

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont in 2020 joined a growing number of schools that have gone test-optional by not requiring incoming applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The change was supposed to just be for three years, but officials have now decided to extend that until 2026 to gather data on student performance, retention and graduation rates. Local high school counselors and students say they welcome the change.
COLCHESTER, VT

