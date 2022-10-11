Airbnb announces new restrictions for Halloween weekend booking in party crackdown effort

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After codifying its party ban in June of 2022, Airbnb has announced new restrictions specifically aimed at reducing parties over Halloween weekend.

The new restrictions specifically target Airbnb reservations made by guests who do not have a history of positive reviews. The company said the same regulations were enforced on Halloween weekend 2021 and estimated the crackdown resulted in a drop in overall incidents, including unauthorized parties, by around 37% throughout the U.S. and Canada.

You can browse through Airbnb’s available listings by clicking here.

Halloween weekend regulations:

For one-night reservations — Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations — Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether. For all guests — attempting to make local reservations during the Halloween weekend, they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

Example of Halloween weekend reservation confirmation (Photo: Airbnb)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.