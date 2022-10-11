ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSIS3_0iUKaTYk00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he’s a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region. Tim Drawbridge will head the city’s communication department, beginning in part-time capacity on Tuesday and expanding to a full-time role once his full-time role at NEWS10 comes to a close.

The well-known meteorologist has an extensive history of developing public relations campaigns and working with regional nonprofits in developing messaging and delivering them through the appropriate channels—whether that be through video, print, or online. Drawbridge fills a vacancy created when local author Lawrence Dudley, named the city’s communications director in January, left recently to return to his former job.

Drawbridge’s broadcasting career started in Burlington, Vermont in 1993. In addition to NEWS10, he has worked for several other Capital Region stations. He entered the Albany television market with Capital News 9 in September 2003 and worked for a short time with FOX23 before joining WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 in 2007.

Meet the Team: Tim Drawbridge

Tim joined NEWS10 in July 2013. He actually paid the station a visit during his first internship with Steve Caporizzo in 1991, while also filling in at WNCE-TV in Glens Falls.

Tim is a member of the American Meteorological Society, holding their TV Seal of Approval since August 1998. He has also received accolades from Metroland Newsweekly, being named “Best TV Weather Anchor” in their yearly, staff compiled “Best of the Capital Region” in 2004, 2007, and 2011.

Funds for startups, small businesses in Glens Falls

Aside from the weather realm, Tim also has experience “on the call” at local sporting events. He had the opportunity to broadcast a number of high school football games with Rick Harrington on FOX Sports 1230, following the Queensbury Spartans to The Dome during their pursuit of State Championships in both 2013 and 2014.

When Tim isn’t doing the weather or talking sports on TV, he’s balancing life with his daughter—something the South Glens Falls resident hopes to continue in his new, closer-to-home role.

“Yes… It’s a new journey. It’s a bittersweet decision because I love what I do and love the people that I’ve worked with day in and day out. The great part about this decision is that I’m going to be able to do a lot of what I’ve done in my career with the City of Glens Falls. And, as many know, my daughter is and has been my World. She’s older now, sports have become VERY important to her, and she is ‘central’ in making this decision. As someone posted on Facebook last week, “Don’t miss the best part of your child’s life. Your best life should be your kid’s life.””

Tim Drawbridge

Regarding Drawbridge’s new position, News Director Ryan Mott says “Tim has always been a dedicated and hardworking meteorologist. He will continue to be a part of the NEWS10 family.”

You can see Tim on the air Monday through Friday through October.

