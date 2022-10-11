ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
fox4news.com

Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot

DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
fox4news.com

Dallas police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance. Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane. Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
fox4news.com

North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law

BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
WFAA

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
LoneStar 92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
fox4news.com

Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria

DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
