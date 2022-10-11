Read full article on original website
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer killed: 31-year-old woman charged with Intoxication Manslaughter
DALLAS - Dallas police have charged Mayra Rebollar with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the fatal crash on Tuesday night that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas when she crashed into Arellano's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
Intoxicated driver hits and kills 8-year-old on scooter, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police have arrested a North Texas man after investigators determined he was driving while intoxicated when he hit and killed an 8-year-old boy who was riding a scooter, Dallas police said Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in...
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunken driver
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer on the way to work was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Spur 408 at Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas. Investigators believe a wrong-way driver hit the front left portion of...
fox4news.com
Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot
DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
fox4news.com
Dallas police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance. Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane. Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
fox4news.com
North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law
BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
fox4news.com
Warrant issued for Dallas man accused of killing woman who beat him at basketball
DALLAS - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman last week. Police are looking for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg in connection to the death of 21-year-old Asia Womack. Womack's family says she was killed on Oct. 3 after playing basketball at...
Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager
According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.
Missing Dallas mom’s remains found and identified 2 years after she disappeared
DALLAS (TCD) -- Officials have reportedly positively identified the remains of a missing woman who disappeared in 2020. According to KDFW-TV, 25-year-old Mercedes Clement was last seen Oct. 11, 2020, at the Koko Apartment Complex in Dallas walking with a man. Surveillance footage at the apartment building reportedly did not capture several hours from that evening.
fox4news.com
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
