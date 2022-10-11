Read full article on original website
Related
Cruz judge OKs request to allow Broward deputies to probe juror's threat complaint
FORT LAUDERDALE - The judge overseeing the Nikolas Cruz case ruled Friday that prosecutors can release the name of a juror who said they felt threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations this week to decide his sentencing.Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the decision during a brief hearing after prosecutors filed documents to compel an interview with the juror.There are three jurors whose conduct have been questioned or have raised questions about the private deliberations that occurred when jurors decided to spare Cruz's life and send him to prison without the possibility of parole. The juror whom prosecutors want to interview...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Justin Fairfax clearing his name from #MeToo scandal with help of FBI, others
With an active FBI investigation into Old Dominion political figures that reportedly have uncovered some nefarious payouts by Fairfax’s rivals to the women, the one-time and would-be governor believes all of this has finally cleared his name. For the past four years, former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said...
New Pittsburgh Courier
This Week In Black History October 12 – 18, 2022
1854—Lincoln University is founded in Pennsylvania. 1932—Richard Claxton “Dick” Gregory is born in St Louis, Mo. Gregory is an American civil rights activist, social critic, writer, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist and comedian. 1945—The lynching of Jesse James Payne takes place in Madison County, Fla. The lynching came...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in...
Comments / 0