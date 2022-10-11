ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Prime Day may be over, but these Amazon beauty deals are still going strong

While the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, may be over, the time to shop is not! We're still seeing some massive price drops across practically every category, including tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty. So if you missed the big event, you still have an opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping and save.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#Robot#Vacuums#Power Tool#Carpet Cleaning#Household Deals#Electronics Deals
TODAY.com

Netflix unveils new low-cost subscription plan with ads

Streaming giant Netflix is unveiling its long-awaited “Basic With Ads” subscription service. It will be available in November for $6.99 a month, $3 less than its commercial-free option. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy