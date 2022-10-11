Read full article on original website
Is Pennsylvania politically engaged? One study found out
Pennsylvania has, of course, been the site of many key political moments throughout America’s history. But does its strong political past translate into strong political engagement today?. SIMILAR STORIES: Voters’ guide: 2022 general election. With elections ‘round the corner, WalletHub decided to conduct and publish a study that...
Centre Daily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania 11th Congressional District candidates to appear in special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two candidates for the Pennsylvania 11th Congressional District participated in a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. Incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R) and former Superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District Bob Hollister (D) discussed topics ranging from immigration, spending, and inflation. Get...
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money
Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
WGAL
Keystone Party of Pennsylvania hopes to attract voters who want to see change
This November, you'll notice a new political party on your ballot. It's hoping to attract voters who want to see change. "I just felt myself being left behind on the issues that I cared about," Gus Tatlas said. So, the York County resident joined with like-minded friends to form the...
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence the outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. ...
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.
In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
In a turbulent year, Pennsylvania teacher’s pension fund stayed above water
It certainly wasn’t a banner year, but under the circumstances, they’ll take it. The Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System reported Thursday that it posted a return on investment of 2.28 percent for the 2021-22 fiscal year, one in which investment markets were roiled by war in Ukraine and surging fuel prices.
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots in Pa., other states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administrating is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart.
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
abc27.com
How will Social Security increases impact SNAP benefits?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?. The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot...
PennLive.com
