Read full article on original website
Related
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers
New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
Sarcastic Belichick doesn't give much insight on Mac Jones
FOXBORO -- Since using the phrase "day by day" a dozen times when talking about Mac Jones' ankle injury a few weeks ago, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has avoided using the phrase during his press conferences. On Friday, someone else used it for him.While he didn't get to bring the phrase back, Belichick had plenty of sarcasm oozing from his Friday morning press conference. He didn't provide much insight into a potential return by Jones this weekend when the Patriots play the Browns in Cleveland, but had lengthy answers when generically explaining how the team handles injuries.He did say...
NFL・
Syndication: The Record
Jermaine Johnson answers questions after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022. Jet Fan Fest Took Place At The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
Comments / 0