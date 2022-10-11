Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sarcastic Belichick doesn't give much insight on Mac Jones
FOXBORO -- Since using the phrase "day by day" a dozen times when talking about Mac Jones' ankle injury a few weeks ago, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has avoided using the phrase during his press conferences. On Friday, someone else used it for him.While he didn't get to bring the phrase back, Belichick had plenty of sarcasm oozing from his Friday morning press conference. He didn't provide much insight into a potential return by Jones this weekend when the Patriots play the Browns in Cleveland, but had lengthy answers when generically explaining how the team handles injuries.He did say...
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers
New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. "Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He's going to be evaluated daily, so we'll see where he's at next week," Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. "Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice)." Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rest sore thumb Friday
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated. Prescott was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, his first practice in more than four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the result is a sore surgically repaired right thumb, which prompted the Cowboys to rest Prescott and keep him out of Friday's practice. McCarthy said the Cowboys consider Prescott in "regeneration" mode. ...
Comments / 0