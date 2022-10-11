Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).

BELLE CHASSE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO