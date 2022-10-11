ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: 3 local games we’re tracking Friday night

Both teams possess strong rushing offenses with Jaedon Voisin at 1,121 yards rushing for Belle Chasse and David Kency at 741 for Shaw. The winner will have a leg up in the 10-4A standings after Shaw (4-2) won last week against L.B. Landry 41-14. This is the district opener for Belle Chasse (4-2).
