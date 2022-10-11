Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From This Cybersecurity Company; He's Been 'Against Them The Whole Way Down'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said BlackBerry Limited BB is losing money and he's been "against them the whole way down."

Benzinga data shows that analysts are also wary, with no Buy ratings, and two Hold ratings on the stock.

When asked about Novavax, Inc. NVAX, Cramer said, "I’ve been saying, 'sell this stock,' the whole way down. And I’m not done."

Cramer said Moody's Corporation MCO is "such a good company, but there’s been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with."

When asked about Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK, he said, "It just simply isn’t as good as Ventas, Inc. VTR."

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr