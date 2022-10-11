ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
counton2.com

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abcnews4.com

Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
LADSON, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC

