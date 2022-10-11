Read full article on original website
CCSO: Man set Ladson mobile home on fire after eviction threat
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home. According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was […]
abcnews4.com
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
WECT
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
walterborolive.com
3 life sentences for Summerville man who committed Cottageville murder while out on bond for burglary
PRESS RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (Oct. 10, 2022) – A Summerville man received three life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to crimes in two Lowcountry counties, including last month’s murder of a Cottageville man. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old...
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
live5news.com
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
abcnews4.com
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies, K9s searching wooded area near town of Lodge for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office are attempting to locate a suspect following a car chase near the town of Lodge, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Deputies and K9s are searching a wooded area near McCune Branch Road for an approximately 40-year-old black...
abcnews4.com
Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
abcnews4.com
Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
abcnews4.com
Missing toddler, Quinton Simon, believed to be dead, mother prime suspect: Police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department has announced they believe missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon, is dead. UPDATE: Chatham Co. Police hosting press conference on 20-month-old toddler presumed dead. According to CCPD, the department and the FBI have notified Simon's family that they believe he is...
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
abcnews4.com
Citadel Mall deadly shooting suspect pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting outside of the Citadel Mall in 2019 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Cary Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Deja Dantley, 23, in the mall's parking lot on Feb. 26, 2019. Witnesses reported seeing the two in an argument at the mall.
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
