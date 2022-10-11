Read full article on original website
‘Lights & Sounds’ shape sorter toy sold on Amazon recalled because kids can choke on one piece
A shape sorter toy with lights and sounds sold only on Amazon has been recalled because one of the shapes can come apart and pose a choking hazard if kids put it in their mouths. The Early Learning Centre Little Senses Light & Sounds Shape Sorter was manufactured by Addo...
Dunkin’ Donuts customers upset over the chain devaluing rewards points: ‘I No Longer Run on Dunkin’
Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced its new rewards program that gives customers the option to use points toward getting free food. But customers aren’t happy with the new system. Why? It’s because it takes a lot more points for anything “free” to happen. With the previous...
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks.
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said a merger could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution and shared investments in technology. McMullen said the company would plow those savings back into lower prices, higher wages and improved stores. “We will take the learnings from each company to bring greater value and a better experience to more customers, more associates, and more communities,” McMullen said Friday in a conference call with investors.
