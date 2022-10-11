Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Feeling like Fall this Weekend with a Chance of Showers Early Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Passing showers ending across Niagara and Orleans county this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 and gusty winds. Chilly tonight with fair skies and lows in the low 40s. A weak clipper will bring a few showers to WNY Saturday morning/early afternoon. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with fall-like high temps around 60 and brisk winds into Saturday. A chilly weather pattern takes shape next week.
WKBW-TV
Mild and Breezy tonight with Showers & T-Storms Late
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Staying mild and breezy tonight with showers and t-storms developing after midnight. An approaching cold front will deliver a soaking rain to the region by morning which will impact the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to slow down and drive carefully. WEDNESDAY. NIGHT: Showers &...
WKBW-TV
Celebrating I Love Lucy Day at the National Comedy Center
AM Buffalo was live today from the Tropicana Room at the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown, New York. This room is a recreation of the real room used in I Love Lucy. Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says, “Seventy-one years ago Saturday, we as a nation welcomed Lucy and Ricky Ricardo into our living rooms, and the rest is history. Behind the scenes they revolutionized entertainment and onscreen they won the hearts of America, and we celebrate everyday here in Jamestown.”
WKBW-TV
UNCUT: Full conversation with Pamela Pritchett, daughter of Buffalo mass shooting victim Pearl Young
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pamela Pritchett's mother, Pearl Young, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo. Young, who was 77 years old, was the wife of a pastor, mother, and grandmother. She also worked for many years as a missionary at a food pantry in the city's Central Park neighborhood. In addition, she was a substitute teacher in the Buffalo Public School District and a Sunday school teacher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
I-TEAM: Erie County Sheriff's Office fails to decertify deputies fired, convicted of crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of police and peace officers in New York State lose their license each year for misconduct or incompetency. It's a process known as decertification. You can find names on the state's list of decertified officers from just about every police agency in Western New...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Schools offering Woz Ed STEM for students
BUFFALO, NY (WKBWO — The Buffalo Public School District is now offering a STEM program at all its city schools, K-12. “They are the first large, urban large pathway district in the world,” reflected Jim Klubek, educational consultant, Woz Ed. The district adopting the Woz Ed STEM...
WKBW-TV
Union workers vote to ratify three-year contract with Kaleida Health
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After reviewing a tentative agreement with Kaleida Health, Local 1168 and1199SEIU Union workers have come to a ratification vote of yes on the new agreement. Nearly two weeks ago, all three parties agreed upon a tentative agreement for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The...
WKBW-TV
The 54th Annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner
Joining us on AM Buffalo this morning is Rev. Mark Blue who is the president of the Buffalo, New York branch of the NAACP. He tells us the history of the NAACP started right here in our own backyard. He says in 1905 we had the Niagara Movement and when that ended in 1909 the NAACP was started, and our branch started in 1915. Rev. Blue says, “We are one of the oldest branches of the NAACP especially in the New York State area and we take pride in that, we take comfort in that.”
Comments / 0