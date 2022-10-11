NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans Could Be NFL’s Best Longshot Bets After Week 5

As much as it feels like the NFL season is just getting started, we are rapidly approaching the midway point of the year. With that, comes the trade deadline. As of Saturday, October 15th, the NFL trade deadline is 17 days away, giving teams just a few weeks to make last-minute improvements to their teams. A few national analysts, namely Bleacher Report and ESPN, have a couple trade ideas for the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO