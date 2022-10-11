ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Gould Standard: Big Ten West Tightens Up. Michigan & Alabama Get It Done.

By Herb Gould
TMGSports
TMGSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9Bpr_0iUKZUyU00

Wisconsin's Leonhard and Illinois' Bielema register important wins in the Big Ten's wide-open ``other'' division.

At the halfway point, the college football season is really starting to take shape. As if the prospect of Georgia and Alabama rolling into the College Football Playoff like two drawling bowling balls knocking over defenseless pins is not exciting enough, Tennessee and Ole Miss are lurking—ready to turn the playoff into an all-SEC tea party.

Which would have the silver lining of letting all of us who live in the part of the world where it just means less get on with the basketball season.

And no, I don’t take Alabama’s problems against Texas A&M as a harbinger of weakness. And if the Crimson Tide has trouble with the Vols this week, I still won’t be pondering whether they can go-all-the-way. Not if they win, anyway.

But enough about the region that could send Herschel Walker to a Senate already populated by Tommy Tuberville.

What really interests me is the Big Ten West.

No doubt, the East will be a three-headed melodrama, beginning with Penn State’s trip to Michigan this week. Throw in Ohio State’s trip to Penn State on Oct. 29 and Michigan’s Big Game at Ohio State on Nov. 26—and the math is pretty simple.

Give me the West, college football’s Bumper Cars Division.

Anyone in the West could win a trip to the Big Ten championship game—except Northwestern, and they’re going to get good jobs after college, so no big deal.

The two pre-season favorites, Wisconsin and Iowa are 1-2 in league games, tied for last place with those Wildcats. How in the heck did Northwestern beat Nebraska in August in Dublin, Ireland?

That was so long ago, it wasn’t even the most recent coach firing in the Big Ten West. Nebraska gave Scott Frost $15 million to leave not long after that. But last week, Wisconsin got into the game, writing an $11 million check to Paul Chryst to leave.

If you’re keeping score at home, the two schools from the Land of Lincoln are tied for the lead in getting coaches fired this season.

As I write this, Illinois’ Bret Bielema had a chance to break the tie after the Illini defeated Iowa in a 9-6 tractor pull. Kirk Ferentz was unlikely to be going anywhere, but his son and offensive coordinator, Brian, certainly seemed vulnerable. Then again, that has been true for years.

The win, Illinois’ first against the Hawkeyes since 2008, put the Illini (2-1) in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West with Purdue and Nebraska, travels to Purdue on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Illini play host to Minnesota (1-1), which had a bye on Saturday.

Talk about drama.

If Illinois keeps this up, look for a spate of redemption stories about Bielema. It’s easy to forget that before he jumped off a cliff and landed in Arkansas, he guided Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowls at the end of a remarkable seven-year run.

In Madison, though, he is better remembered as a Badger Benedict Arnold. A couple more Illini wins, and the Bielema Story is going to be very good television.

Please note that the supposedly inferior Big Ten West was 2-0 against the East on Saturday, and both games were road wins. After trailing 13-0 at the half, Nebraska took down Rutgers 14-13. And Purdue outlasted Maryland 31-29 after trailing 23-17 in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of emotion, Michigan was locked in a 10-10 tie at halftime with 23-point underdog Indiana after seeing its running backs coach, Mike Hart, taken off the field on a cart due to a first-quarter seizure.

Told at halftime that Hart would be all right, the distracted Wolverines shook off penalties, turnovers, dropped balls and the pesky Hoosiers to win 31-10. Hart, 36, rushed for 5,040 yards in 2004-07. And as a scribe who was privileged to cover him, I can tell you his name is easier to spell on deadline than that of Michigan’s single-season rushing leader, Tshimanga ``Tim’’  Biakabutuka.

If I cared, I would wonder why Clemson, leading at Boston College 10-3 at halftime before winning 31-3, moved up to No. 4, ahead of Michigan, tied 10-10 at Indiana before winning 31-10, in the AP Poll.

This stuff will sort itself out on the field before the four-team playoff is chosen. Either Michigan will beat Ohio State. Or it won't. All Clemson has to do is stomp through the (yawn) ACC, where reports of improved challengers seem greatly exaggerated.

By the way, though: Is that what a touchdown is worth?

Meanwhile, there was nothing dramatic about the way Wisconsin declawed Northwestern’s Wildcats 42-7. But there undoubtedly were some emotional moments as the Badgers gave their interim coach, Jim Leonhard, 36, a very heart-warming debut. Former walk-on becomes head coach. How cool is that?

Things will get more interesting this week, when the Badgers travel to Michigan State, which has to be feeling hungry. The Spartans are off to a miserable 2-4 start, including 0-3 in the Big Ten, after giving Mel Tucker a $95 million contract last November.

And if you prefer the NFL. . . I’m happy for you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Elite defensive lineman returning to Tennessee to attend Alabama game

A highly ranked defensive-line target is ready to return to Tennessee to take another look at the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday night that he's scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against rival Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Michigan Alabama Get#Texas A M#Vols#Senate#Bumper Cars Division
FanSided

Michigan football: Predicting the Wolverines’ final 6 games of 2022

Michigan football is now ranked No. 5 in the nation and boasts a 6-0 record heading into Penn State this weekend. Here is how I think the Wolverines will finish the year. No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State this weekend in its annual “Maize Out” game. Sadly the game will kick off at noon, but the atmosphere should be pretty good nonetheless. If this game was at Penn State we would be looking at a different ball game, but in Ann Arbor, I like the Wolverines. Michigan is 8-3 against Penn State in the Big House and 8-2 when there is a crowd in the stadium. The last time Penn State beat Michigan with a packed stadium was 2009.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaytradition.com

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup

Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion

The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy:  CFB is $$$ machine

The "agreement" announcement could come as early as next week, although that may be a bit optimistic. But it will come--College Football will have a 12-team playoff system, starting at the end of the 2024 regular season. ""Yeah, I think so,'' said one veteran college administrator who has been part ...
FOOTBALL
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7

Let's cut to the chase. The first half of the 2022 CFB season was a wipe out for us in terms of beating the spread. Now its crunch time. In our mind we are 0-0, although the real numbers say 11-24-1. So let's get into it: The Games Kansas vs. OKLAHOMA,O/U 62.5 Can't figure out Oklahoma, but a team ...
FOOTBALL
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men's basketball power rankings: No. 14 Colby Baumann

A year unlike any other is about to get underway at Ohio State. One year after a roster bolstered by players enjoying the extra year of eligibility afforded to all who played though the COVID-19 pandemic topped out at 15 members, the 2022-23 Buckeyes will be a team facing unprecedented turnover. With coach Chris Holtmann entering his sixth season, a combination of early departures for the NBA, the exhaustion of collegiate eligibility and the allure of the transfer portal have all combined to create a roster featuring only two players who played in at least three games for Ohio State last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Better Know a Foe: Alabama

Subscribers join GoVols247 for up-to-the-minute news on University of Tennessee athletics, but it’s also good to know your foe. With that in mind, our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at Alabama — courtesy of Charlie Potter, who covers the Crimson Tide for 247Sports’ BamaOnLine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
399
Followers
456
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy