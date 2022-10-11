ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt 2023 Commit Daidren Zipperer Taking Official Visit to Pac-12 School

Daidren Zipperer announced his commitment to Pitt on September 24th, but it appears as though he’s not 100% committed. The 3-star wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida has announced that is currently on an official visit to Utah. On the surface, this visit no doubt raises questions as to Zipperer’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Dambrot Believes Duquesne Will Be Competitive

BROOKLYN, NY– For a second consecutive season, Keith Dambrot has retooled his Duquesne Men’s Basketball program. A year ago, he wanted to regain control of the program and do so on his terms. Though injuries and playing undersized certainly did not help things, Dambrot admitted that he did not push the right buttons but because it was quickly analyzed that the 2021-22 season was not going according to plan, it only intensified and started the retooling process at a much earlier time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Just Buckets with Jamarius Burton Episode Two: Greg Elliott

Pitt basketball guard Jamarius Burton teams up with Pittsburgh Sports Now’s George Michalowski to form the Just Buckets Podcast. On episode two, the co-hosts brought on Pitt basketball guard Greg Elliott to talk about his basketball career, growing up in Detroit, and his upcoming season with Pitt. WATCH the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne MBB Picked Last In A-10 Preseason Poll

BROOKLYN, NY — For the first time since 2019, the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Media Day was held in person, back at Barclays Center, which was where the conference saw its championship and the season in general shut down. In the Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll, Duquesne was picked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA

