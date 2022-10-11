Read full article on original website
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
Downtown North Augusta holds scarecrow competition
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown North Augusta is embracing the autumn season with businesses putting out scarecrows in front of their stores. North Augusta Forward is using it as a competition to see who has the best scarecrow. One owner calls it a fun way for them to interact...
Augusta fire chief looks to recent grads to fill vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just one day after Augusta Fire received almost $5 million from FEMA to hire more firefighters, a class of students graduated from training. The Augusta Fire Department’s graduating class No. 2201 wrapped up at the Augusta History Museum on Wednesday. Described as the highest trained...
Grovetown leaders push forward to form ethics committee
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a push to focus on ethics in Grovetown. City leaders are moving to create an ethics committee. The group of people would be in charge of keeping the local government in check. Council members decided at Tuesday’s meeting. It comes months after council...
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
Aiken city leaders work to give Fairfield Street bridge a second chance
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After about six years, the Fairfield Street bridge in Aiken could be on its way to reopening. City leaders recently found a way to get more money to fix this route downtown. Mounds of sand and dirt now filled with weeds show a very different sign...
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators, and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders, and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
Aiken Department of Public Safety honors fallen officers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is honoring fallen officers with a memorial inside the agency’s headquarters. Plaques mark the officers’ deaths with “EOW” or “End of Watch.”. It signifies the day they died in the line of duty.
wfxg.com
Aiken residents share concerns about Project Pascalis handlings during council meeting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A city council meeting felt pressure Monday night for an item not even on the agenda. Folks showed up in Aiken expressing their concerns about the city’s handlings of Project Pascalis. Many say despite the end of Project Pascalis, this is only the beginning of their concerns with city leaders.
Aiken County has 'looked at' City of Aiken's old Public Safety headquarters, Killian says
Following a recent Aiken Standard article stating that the City of Aiken could be preparing to sell its former Department of Public Safety headquarters, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said, “We’ve looked at it, but we haven’t decided to buy it. “There is no deal,” he added....
SRS workers give back to community through volunteer day
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site workers recently rolled up their sleeves to support of Project Care for the United Way of Allendale, Barnwell and Bamberg Counties. Every year, Savannah River Site employees work during their day off on projects that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children,...
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
Grants to help S.C. regional efforts for crime victims, health care
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Programs across the region are due for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through grants announced this week. On Wednesday morning, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The grants are distributed from the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants at the Attorney General’s Office.
Aiken County schools look to hire more bus drivers
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District says it has more than 40 openings for bus drivers. On Friday, the district is having a big hiring fair, where they hope to fill the majority of those 47 positions. The district will give sign-on bonuses and incentives for...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
Local artist sees rise in mural requests after big break
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In June, we told you about a local artist who restored a faded Coca-Cola mural in downtown Augusta out of his own pocket. Since that story aired, Addison Niday has gotten requests from all over the area and even other states. “I feel like if I...
Fall Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta. The fall festival kicked off on Thursday. The festival will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m....
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
