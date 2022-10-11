Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
Southern Minnesota News
Donations being accepted for next week’s Bundle Me Warm program
Girl catching snowflakes which are falling on her orange knitted gloves. The Salvation Army is taking donations of warm winter-wear items as it gears up for Bundle Me Warm. The event will be held at the Youth Center on South Riverfront Drive on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Free dental care for kids at MSU on Oct 20
Children can get free dental services during a single-day clinic at Minnesota State University Mankato. The clinic will be offered to children 18 years of age and younger on Thursday, Oct 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Appointments are available for...
steeledodgenews.com
Hope Creamery returns after equipment shut down
After a three-month hiatus, the Hope Creamery family operation is back to making Hope Butter once again. Because of an equipment breakdown calling for lengthy repair work, the Creamery was forced to shut down from mid-June to mid-September. The announcement of a return to production was made informally last month...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire
A man is charged with allegedly setting a Bloomington Super 8 Hotel room on fire last week. Tony Dean Boos, 43, from Burnsville, is accused of starting the fire after covering sprinkler heads and smoke detectors in the room with plastic and towels. The fire inspector determined the bed sheet...
steeledodgenews.com
Dagry Tooling keeps machines moving for 35 years
Dave Luedtke started taking machines apart when he was in kindergarten. The co-founder and owner of Dagry Tooling Inc. in rural Owatonna said he dismantled his bicycle, to see what made the tires go around. From there, he moved on to machining classes in high school and knew he’d found his calling.
knuj.net
WINTHROP FIELD FIRE
The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
myklgr.com
MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
Comments / 0