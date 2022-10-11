ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Suspected Drunk Driver in Stolen Semi Arrested After Chase

Avon, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A suspected drunk driver led law officers on a chase in a stolen semi-truck yesterday in central Minnesota. The Avon Police Department says the pursuit began after Avon police officers and officers from other law enforcement agencies in Stearns County spotted the stolen semi-tractor and trailer on I-94. They had been alerted to watch for the rig after it was reported the semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer loaded with a blue forklift had been stolen from a parking lot in Fridley and the owner was following it.
AVON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Guilty Pleas Entered in Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Minnesota residents today entered guilty pleas to federal charges connected to the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 40-year-old Bekam Merdassa of Inver Grove Heights admitted using a shell company to fraudulently collect more than $3 million in reimbursements from the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Operating under the sponsorship of the Feeding Our Future organization, Merdassa claimed he served over 1.3 million meals to children between December 2020 and June 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul

Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan

As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

15 Historic Buildings in Minnesota that Could be Settings for a Horror Movie

There are tons of beautiful, historic buildings in Minnesota. But during spooky season, my mind goes straight to how spooky everything looks (or could look in the right lighting). So when I was looking at different historical places around Minnesota there were a few that I saw and I thought 'man, these could be the setting of a horror movie!' Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know if you agree that these could be the perfect setting for a horror movie.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Drought Conditions Worsen in Minnesota

Drought conditions continue to expand across Minnesota last week. The updated Drought Monitor Report from the National Weather Service shows just under 80% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Olmsted County is included in the 43% of Minnesota that is currently rated as abnormally dry. Moderate...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Set’s U.S. Record For Biggest Pumpkin

Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka Minnesota sure must have made his school and students proud by being crowned not only the winner of a giant pumpkin contest but also set a new U.S. world record in the process. Gienger started off growing the prize pumpkin by dumping 5...
ANOKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
