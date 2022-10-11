ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Advancement appoints Joe Smith as executive director of communications

East Tennessee State University’s Division of University Advancement announced the appointment of Joe Smith as the office’s new executive director of communications. He began his new role on Oct. 3. Smith has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as ETSU’s senior director...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Lisa Piercey named to ETSU Board of Trustees

Dr. Lisa Piercey, a pediatrician and one of three Quillen College of Medicine Outstanding Alumni for 2022 who served as the 14th commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. “Dr. Piercey led the state...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles

Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers

KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT Elizabethton names employees of the year

ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Both are praised for extra effort in helping students. Faculty and staff...
Kingsport Times-News

Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan University faculty to present art exhibit

Milligan University’s art and design faculty present “Chimera,” an exhibit showcasing their artwork from Oct. 14-25 in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall. An opening reception will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m., with a musical performance at 6:30 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Martin Bucs' jack of all trades

JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Union, Eastside, Central take volleyball wins

BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match. Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program

KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Veterans Walk of Honor

Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council to consider naming bridge at Milligan for Coach Duard Walker

ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting tomorrow night will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school

Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeff Little set for rockabilly music return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman

CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field

On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
KINGSPORT, TN

