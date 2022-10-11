ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
thebiochronicle.com

Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
cohaitungchi.com

Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here's Why

Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
Medical News Today

Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk

New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
CBS Chicago

Suburban woman using her own struggle with infertility to get other Black women talking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20% of women of child-bearing age who want to have children are not able to. The heartbreak of infertility affects women of all races, but in the Black community, it happens more than we know, and more than we talk about.We've reached out to experts in maternal and mental health to better explain the challenges Black women are facing.We start with a suburban mother who shares her own struggles with infertility.Kenisha and Stacy Leak are the proud parents of Aiden and Carter. They make it look easy,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
entrepreneursbreak.com

How to Treat Sleep Apnea Without Using a CPAP Machine

Around 50-70 million adults in the US have a sleep disorder, with around 22 million estimated to have moderate to severe sleep apnea. Worldwide, the condition affects over 100 million people. Sleep apnea appears to be on the rise and can seriously disrupt the quality of your life and restful...
Healthline

Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
