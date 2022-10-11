Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebiochronicle.com
Top 5 Alternatives to CPAP Machines for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked during their sleep, often causing them to wake up feeling exhausted even though they may have gotten hours of quality sleep the night before. It affects about 22 million Americans, with men being more likely than women to experience this condition, but luckily there are alternative treatments for sleep apnea that don’t require you to wear a CPAP machine all night long—a treatment that can be uncomfortable, inconvenient and embarrassing to use in front of loved ones.
A mom traveled 1,300 miles every week to get her child treatment for a rare genetic disorder that causes development and growth issues
Tammy Coulter said she was a mess when her baby was diagnosed with a rare growth disorder. She fought for her child to be included in a trial for an experimental drug to treat the disease. Her daughter, now 16, is much shorter than her peers but doesn't let the...
cohaitungchi.com
Tinnitus and Sleep Apnea are Connected – Here’s Why
Is ringing in your ears keeping you awake at night? If so, you’re not alone. Many people with tinnitus complain that the intrusive sounds make it difficult to fall asleep. They often wake up the next morning feeling groggy and sleep-deprived too. Tinnitus can definitely make getting a good night’s sleep a challenge, but it’s likely that tinnitus is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your sleep disturbances.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suburban woman using her own struggle with infertility to get other Black women talking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20% of women of child-bearing age who want to have children are not able to. The heartbreak of infertility affects women of all races, but in the Black community, it happens more than we know, and more than we talk about.We've reached out to experts in maternal and mental health to better explain the challenges Black women are facing.We start with a suburban mother who shares her own struggles with infertility.Kenisha and Stacy Leak are the proud parents of Aiden and Carter. They make it look easy,...
Night sweats and hot flushes in menopause linked to poorer brain health – study
Night sweats and hot flushes during menopause could be linked to poorer brain health, new research suggests. The symptoms, collectively known as vasomotor symptoms (VMS), are associated with a higher number of brain lesions. While the study of 206 women did not look at whether they went on to have...
entrepreneursbreak.com
How to Treat Sleep Apnea Without Using a CPAP Machine
Around 50-70 million adults in the US have a sleep disorder, with around 22 million estimated to have moderate to severe sleep apnea. Worldwide, the condition affects over 100 million people. Sleep apnea appears to be on the rise and can seriously disrupt the quality of your life and restful...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help
Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
Why Do African Americans Struggle to Quit Menthol Cigarettes?
A researcher from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Public Health has received a $733,000 K01 career development grant to study the barriers African-Americans who smoke menthol cigarettes face when trying to quit smoking. The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to Dina M....
Comments / 0