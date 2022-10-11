ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

WTVC

Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight

DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

