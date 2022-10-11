Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
Remember “Move Over Law” when Traveling; Two Chattanooga Officers Injured
Tennessee motorists are required by law to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, including recovery vehicles (tow trucks), highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles. One driver in Chattanooga did not abide by the law early Thursday morning...
WTVC
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
3 displaced in house fire Tuesday, Hamilton County OEM says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Harrison has displaced 3 people, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management. They say the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Porter Drive:. Crews arrived to heavy smoke, Hamilton County OEM says. According...
WTVC
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are working to learn more details on a fight at a Chattanooga bar between a bouncer and customer captured on video. An attorney representing the customer says the altercation should've stopped at the door. The security camera video, posted to YouTube, shows a bouncer at...
WTVC
Two Dalton runaway teenagers who stole family vehicle found safe overnight
DALTON, Ga. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2022) A spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirms that the two missing teenagers have been found safe. The Dalton Police Department say girls stole a family member's car and ran away Monday. Officials now say 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence...
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WTVC
Former Lakesite City Mayor, Hamilton County EMS director passes away at 69
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Lakesite City Mayor and Hamilton County EMS Director has passed away. Kenneth Wilkerson died at his home in Lakesite Wednesday. Wilkerson worked as a Rescue Crew Chief in the US Air Force. He later worked for the Chattanooga Fire Department, police, and later...
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
WTVC
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
WTVC
Missing teen from Dekalb County Alabama
DEKALB COUNTY, AL — The Dekalb County Sheriff's office has reported a missing teen last seen on September 26th, 2022. in the Valley Head area in Alabama. 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis is 5ft 6in and weighs about 100-120 pounds. She has Red Hair, Hazel Eyes. Anyone with information is...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WTVC
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
