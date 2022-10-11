Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision. A large sticking point for...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?
We have made it through the first quarter of the NFL season. The Chiefs are 3-1 (should be 4-0, thanks a lot EB) and are doing well as they face the Las Vegas Raiders this Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As we get ready for the second quarter of the season to begin Sunday, teams are looking for ways to improve in order for a SB team that needs one more player of a playoff push or build for next season early. The trade deadline is on November 1 and we are 23 days away from the final period where teams can get deals done. In this article, I will list what the Chiefs would do on their side and possible moves that can happen.
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The Loudest NFL Stadium He's Played In
Every stadium in the NFL is capable of getting loud, but just a few stadiums are consistently deafening. This Wednesday afternoon, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed his pick for the loudest stadium in the NFL. Arrowhead Stadium, home to the Kansas City Chiefs, gets the nod. ...
This Bill Belichick Stat Exhibits Why Patriots QB Controversy Is Asinine
Everyone saw it coming from a mile away, but seeing arguments be made for the Patriots to make a quarterback change hasn’t been any less jarring. Let’s state the facts: Bailey Zappe played very well in his first NFL start. The 23-year-old executed New England’s game plan almost perfectly and managed the game well enough to earn his first win. Also a fact: the Patriots defense put together it’s best performance of the season and shut out the league’s highest scoring offense.
NFL・
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Ron Rivera Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant After Win Vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a road win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but by no means did that put head coach Ron Rivera in a celebratory mood following the game. Maybe it was the dark cloud hovering over the Commanders following the negative news about owner Dan...
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs release epic 360-degree video of the Air Force parachuting into Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that's how you make an entrance!. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders were in for a treat. Aside from the nail-biting 30-29 victory over a division rival, of course. The US...
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Limited in Practice Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Allen has been missing since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 1. It seems as if hopes are high for him to get back into the lineup with an extra day of rest this week as the Chargers will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. He did not practice at all last week so this is a serious step up in his recovery from the hamstring issue.
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers
New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Praises Bills' Josh Allen: 'He Can Really Do It All'
Week 6’s most anticipated matchup pits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s epic AFC Divisional Round. Both quarterbacks enter the contest playing some of the best football of their careers, with Mahomes (15) and Allen (14) ranked first and second in touchdown passes.
Draymond Green Discusses Relationship With Jordan Poole After Fight
Draymond Green made it through practice Thursday in his return to the Golden State Warriors without throwing his fists at anyone. Green had been on a brief hiatus from basketball following his punch of teammate Jordan Poole, in which a leaked — and startling — video of the altercation got the four-time NBA champion in incredibly hot water and sent shockwaves around the league.
NBA・
Marcus Smart ‘Told’ Joe Mazzulla What His Role Would Be This Season
In the lead up to the regular season, Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla had conversations with Marcus Smart about the veteran’s on-floor role with the team. It seems Mazzulla did a lot of listening during those talks with Smart, though. “He told me what it was going...
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
Jonathan Taylor Still Hasn't Returned to Colts Practice
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to deal with an ankle issue that held him out of practice on Wednesday. Taylor suffered the injury in Indy’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was forced to miss last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Head coach...
Malcolm Brogdon Explained Decision To Leave Pacers, Join Celtics
One of the highlight offseason additions from Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was the acquisition of veteran point guard and 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Now, with the regular season under a week away, Brogdon returned to the topic of discussion when meeting with...
