NBC Miami

Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise

Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
NBC Miami

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
NBC Miami

Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
NBC Miami

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages

LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
NBC Miami

China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years

China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
Reuters

Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Miami

Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Jumps Back Above 4% After CPI Tops Expectations

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors reacted to a hotter than expected rise in consumer prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 19 basis points to 4.476% at 4:00 p.m ET Thursday . The 10-year Treasury yield rose roughly six basis points to 3.958%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%
NBC Miami

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
NBC Miami

Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026

Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
NBC Miami

I Achieved a Perfect 850 Credit Score, Says Finance Coach: How I Got There in 5 Steps

Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
NBC Miami

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
