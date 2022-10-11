Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
NBC Miami
Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise
Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
NBC Miami
U.S. Satellite Giant Viasat's $7.3 Billion Takeover of UK Rival Inmarsat Faces In-Depth Competition Probe
The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Viasat's takeover of Inmarsat over concerns it would make it harder for competitors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and U.K. firm OneWeb to target the aviation sector. Specifically, the CMA is worried the deal would lead to higher prices for onboard Wi-Fi on...
NBC Miami
UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer
Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
NBC Miami
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
NBC Miami
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages
LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 20%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
NBC Miami
Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes
Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Jumps Back Above 4% After CPI Tops Expectations
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors reacted to a hotter than expected rise in consumer prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 19 basis points to 4.476% at 4:00 p.m ET Thursday . The 10-year Treasury yield rose roughly six basis points to 3.958%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%
NBC Miami
Cryptocurrencies Continue Higher, With Bitcoin Looking at a Test of $20,000
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was higher by more than 1% at $19,652.00, and ether gained more than 3% to trade at $1,328.80. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped...
NBC Miami
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
NBC Miami
Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026
Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
NBC Miami
I Achieved a Perfect 850 Credit Score, Says Finance Coach: How I Got There in 5 Steps
Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
NBC Miami
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Comments / 0