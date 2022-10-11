The Software Used in Bitcoin Mining Is Getting Its First Big Makeover in More Than a Decade — Here's What's Changing

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder
Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan has previously called for a buyback of $5 billion this year and $10 billion next year.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 20%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
NBC Miami
Cryptocurrencies Continue Higher, With Bitcoin Looking at a Test of $20,000
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was higher by more than 1% at $19,652.00, and ether gained more than 3% to trade at $1,328.80. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Albertsons, JPMorgan Chase, Beyond Meat and More
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase shares added 2.3% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. The bank's results were boosted by higher net interest income, helping offset lower deal-making revenue and higher loan loss reserves. Wells Fargo (WFC) – Wells Fargo...
NBC Miami
U.S. Satellite Giant Viasat's $7.3 Billion Takeover of UK Rival Inmarsat Faces In-Depth Competition Probe
The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Viasat's takeover of Inmarsat over concerns it would make it harder for competitors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and U.K. firm OneWeb to target the aviation sector. Specifically, the CMA is worried the deal would lead to higher prices for onboard Wi-Fi on...
Comments / 0