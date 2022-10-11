Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available
The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
Prime Early Access: My Favorite Portable Charger Is On Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Day includes a ton of great deals ahead of the holiday season and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Suppose you are looking to buy a portable charger that is not only powerful enough to charge a laptop, but has a cool cyberpunk aesthetic. In that case, Shargeek's Storm 2 is currently 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $184 (usually $229).
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $157.99
For the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) even further. It retails for $290, but it dropped to $179.99 on the first day, and now it's down to $157.99. This is an excellent price for a very rugged portable storage solution.
October Prime Day: Best 4K TV Deals from Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or Prime Day in October as many are labelling it, is now in to its final day, which means this is your very last chance to save on the very best deals available. Right now, there are plenty of incredible 4K UHD TV deals to check out, and we've included them all in a handy little roundup just below for your convenience.
Daily Deals: 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for $1597, Free Dell Gift Card with Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a 65" LG Evo C2 TV for $1598, discounted Arcade1Up gaming cabinets with bonus Dell eGift Cards, an RTX 3080 video card for only $699, LEGO Advent Calendars on sale on Amazon, and more. 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming...
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
Did Sony Get Ripped Off with this PS+ Deal? - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s Daily Fix of gaming news, we get a little insight into how much it costs Sony to put a game on PlayStation Plus. Based on their deal for Ark: Survival Evolved, it cost millions just to keep the game on PS+ for a month. But would you believe Microsoft spent a lot less to get the game on Xbox Game Pass for three years? Sony can afford it, though, as shipments for the PlayStation 5 have increased by 400%. Looks like the PS5 is about to have a very good holiday season. And Battlefield 2042's latest limited-time event was shut off after just 30 minutes. Why? Watch today's episode to find out. It's your Daily Fix!
Save $200 on LG's Fantastic 34-inch Curved 1ms Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Right now you can save 25% on a high-performance widescreen gaming monitor from LG. Gaming on PC comes with a wide range of requirements, if you want to make the most of your time, and LG is hitting it out of the park with many of its recent offerings. With...
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review
The Pixel 7 Pro is far from Google’s second smartphone, but it represents the company’s sophomore release since it swung more seriously into the high-end handset arena. The $899 price hasn’t changed, but this phone offers a lot more than the already impressive Pixel 6 Pro of last year.
The 15 Best Under the Radar Games - Steam Next Fest Oct. 2022
Three times a year, Steam puts on an event called Steam Next Fest, a week-long event that features literally hundreds of game demos of upcoming steam games. It’s an awesome event, but going through all those demos and trying to get through to the really good stuff – stuff like Cult of the Lamb, Toem, and Sable – just to name a few previous Steam Next Fest games, is time consuming to say the last. Which is why we called upon some of IGN’s biggest indie fans to divvy up the work and come back with our picks for the 15 Under the Radar Games You Don’t Want to Miss from the October Steam Next Fest. Note that these picks are not in any particular order.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Make PC Debut on November 18; All You Need to Know
PC fans will soon receive another stellar PlayStation exclusive title later this year with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title follows the story of Marvel's web-slinging superhero from Brooklyn in Miles Morales, as he attempts to become Peter Parker's crime-fighting partner following a year of training under him.
Valve Completely Overhauls the Steam Mobile App
Valve has released a major update for its Steam mobile app that completely overhauls its design and adds new features including remote downloads. Valve shared the update's features in a blog post and on Twitter (below), showing off the new ability to order remote downloads from the app, meaning users can be out of the house and still get games and updates ready for when they return.
