Motley, MN

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident

MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
MOTLEY, MN
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon

AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
AVON, MN
Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County

Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
MOTLEY, MN
Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

A 52-year-old Bemidji man died Friday after being struck by a driver while walking in an intersection in Cass Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving westbound on Highway 2 when he fatally struck Steven L. Reyes in the intersection at Highway 371 just before 7 a.m. Friday.
BEMIDJI, MN
Accidents
Public Safety
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County

(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson collided with the rear of Boser’s vehicle. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s car both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff

GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County. The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports. They remind you to check your...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Obituary- Noreen M. Clasen, 88

Noreen M. Clasen, 88 of Alexandria, died Thursday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 17th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery,...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Grand Rapids Community Updating Plan to Revitalize Downtown

For the past 16 years, the city of Grand Rapids had a plan for their downtown development. Now, they are updating that plan. Since early summer this year, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has been consulting professionals and the public alike to learn what could keep their historic downtown alive for years to come.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN

