Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified
The 12-year-old St. Paul boy tragically killed in a hunting accident at the weekend has been identified. On Sunday, Jeremy Her and his uncle went hunting for squirrels in Moose Lake Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:20 a.m., Her’s uncle accidentally shot him behind his...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Public Warned About Burglaries, Thefts in SE Crow Wing County
Residents in southeastern Crow Wing County are being warned about a rash of burglaries and thefts in the area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that since July 2022, they have responded to several burglary and theft reports in the area south of Garrison. Residents are asked to make sure homes, outbuildings, and properties are secure.
Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake
A 52-year-old Bemidji man died Friday after being struck by a driver while walking in an intersection in Cass Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving westbound on Highway 2 when he fatally struck Steven L. Reyes in the intersection at Highway 371 just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson collided with the rear of Boser’s vehicle. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s car both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
Light snow falls across the Alexandria area Thursday and Friday
First snow of the season falls on Thursday and Friday in the area. (Alexandria, MN)--Some parts of Minnesota are seeing the first snow of the season. National …
Obituary- Noreen M. Clasen, 88
Noreen M. Clasen, 88 of Alexandria, died Thursday, October 13th. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 17th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Villard. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery,...
Grand Rapids Community Updating Plan to Revitalize Downtown
For the past 16 years, the city of Grand Rapids had a plan for their downtown development. Now, they are updating that plan. Since early summer this year, the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority has been consulting professionals and the public alike to learn what could keep their historic downtown alive for years to come.
